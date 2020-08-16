1/1
Steven Paul LeRoy
1954 - 2020
September 5, 1954 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Steve LeRoy was born in Antioch, CA to Leon & Lois LeRoy. He graduated from Antioch High School & earned a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from Cal State Hayward. He achieved many successes as an athlete from a young age, swimming, baseball, basketball, & football. Retired after 34 years of teaching PE at Hillview Middle School.
Steve loved golfing, skiing, Sinatra, his own special dance moves, Cal Football, his pets, Hawaii, The Cabin & his family more than anything. He was one of a kind, hilarious, proud, had a big tender heart & was deeply loved.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Taj LeRoy; his children, Natalie, Steven & Maddison; & grandchildren, Gianna, Griffin & Lillian.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
19 entries
August 16, 2020
We are truly saddened by this news, are memories of Steve are of a kind, sincere, upbeat and positive person. Are thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love ❤ & Hugs Al & Christy Huggans
Al & Christy
Friend
August 16, 2020
My heart goes out to Taj and all the LeRoy family. Steve was a wonderful man.
Nina Martinez
Friend
August 16, 2020
August 15, 2020
sad loss to a great friend who was a soul mate and buddy for ever. a friend who included me into his wonderful family which i still cherish with a loving friendship that has mad an impression on my life from years ago. Lois, Leon, and the girls i thank you for having me tag along as Steves buddy to ski hike and spend time at the cabin together please find some peace in these sad times. pat
Patrick Hobson
August 15, 2020
The LeRoy's were such a big part of our family's life in Antioch. For me, formative memories were formed during times spent with Steve and the family. These are still memories that make me smile. Whether it's the epic bobsled runs he and Al built off the side of the cabin, or trying to keep up with Steve and Holly on the ski slopes, or playing golf with Steve when he was back from college, these memories will always be with me. I looked up to him and he is missed.
Matt Kovisto
Friend
August 15, 2020
so sad to hear the bad news about a great friend and brother its a sad day for for all of us who were great friends of Steve and his wonderful family i was so lucky to have been a part of the Leroy family as a buddy of Steves i was so fortunate to be included with the leroy clan
for so many years it has been a relationship i cherish and look back on so often all you guys
made such a positive and loving impack on my life and i am so sad for you guys Pat
Patrick Hobson
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the LeRoy family.
Robin O'driscoll
Friend
August 15, 2020
Steve and I first met at Kimball School...we went all through our school yrs together..always a nice guy with a huge smile..My sincere Condolences to all the Leroy family.
Elaine Parsons Romano
Friend
August 15, 2020
A great guy and a great friend.
David Dresie
Friend
August 15, 2020
Had a Lotta Great Time's Stevie, I'll never forget you my Brother !!!
Steve Martinez
Friend
August 15, 2020
The Leroy family are in our prayers. May God comfort you all and bring you peace in this hard time.❤
Mary Frew
Friend
August 14, 2020
August 14, 2020
Condolences to the family.
Al Giovanni
Friend
August 14, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Steve. May God Bless his family and entire LeRoy family. RIP, Steve.
Toy Carli Pigati
Friend
August 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Steves passing. My memory of all of us was swimming with the delta skimmers. We all had such a great time. My prayers go to all of the Leroy family. May you rest in peace. sweetie
Jeanne Bush "Viera"
jeanne bush
Friend
August 14, 2020
So so sorry for his loss. Keeping you guys in my prayers Laura and Holly
Cheryll Newberry
August 14, 2020
Oh there are so many words to describe Steve... second father to me. He was passionate about life always giving me the best advice from a young age to when now as an adult. He loved me unconditionally like I was his own and I will always be internally grateful for that. My heart goes out to my best friend Maddy, my second mama Taj and Natalie and Steven...
there are no words other than how deeply sorry I am by this sudden tragedy.
I am so honored to have known Steve.
I am so blessed to have been able to see him the day before his passing.
I love you all so very much
Sarah Reyna
Friend
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss, and it takes a piece of me too. LeRoy's were a part of my growing up. It was too soon for him to be gone.
Carol Rexroth Pato
Friend
August 13, 2020
The Joe Rubio family extends its deepest sympathies to Taj and their family for the devastating loss of their beloved Steven. He was always a bright light in our family, and we will miss him so.
Susan Rubio
Family
