Steven Paul LeRoy
September 5, 1954 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Steve LeRoy was born in Antioch, CA to Leon & Lois LeRoy. He graduated from Antioch High School & earned a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from Cal State Hayward. He achieved many successes as an athlete from a young age, swimming, baseball, basketball, & football. Retired after 34 years of teaching PE at Hillview Middle School.
Steve loved golfing, skiing, Sinatra, his own special dance moves, Cal Football, his pets, Hawaii, The Cabin & his family more than anything. He was one of a kind, hilarious, proud, had a big tender heart & was deeply loved.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Taj LeRoy; his children, Natalie, Steven & Maddison; & grandchildren, Gianna, Griffin & Lillian. View the online memorial for Steven Paul LeRoy