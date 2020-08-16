Oh there are so many words to describe Steve... second father to me. He was passionate about life always giving me the best advice from a young age to when now as an adult. He loved me unconditionally like I was his own and I will always be internally grateful for that. My heart goes out to my best friend Maddy, my second mama Taj and Natalie and Steven...

there are no words other than how deeply sorry I am by this sudden tragedy.

I am so honored to have known Steve.

I am so blessed to have been able to see him the day before his passing.

I love you all so very much

Sarah Reyna

Friend