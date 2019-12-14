|
|
Steven Paul Witt
July 18, 1993 ~ November 26, 2019
Resident of Oakley, CA
Steven Paul Witt 26, returned to his heavenly home on November 26, 2019. He was born on July 18,1993 in Sacramento, CA and was a lifelong resident of Oakley, California.
Steven graduated from Freedom High School in 2011. Steven was a fan of the Golden State Warriors and enjoyed watching them play at Oracle Arena, but some may argue that he was an even bigger fan of the Oakland A's. He loved going to Spring Training in Arizona and was a season ticket holder for the A's from 2003-2007 and again in 2013. Whether the A's won or lost he was one of the last fans to leave the Coliseum in over 200 games attended.
Steven also enjoyed drawing, reading, and, eating. He always made plans to try out new restaurants, whether it was on vacation or running errands — he would always make a point to try something new. After a little getting use to, he enjoyed spending time with our family dog Coco, who was named after one of his favorite movies and how he became interested in Dia de los Muertos festivals, art, and of course food.
Steven loved spending time with his family and would have an infectious smile when he would hang out with his twin brother Casey. He made an effort to learn some Spanish so that he could spend time with his "Bela" (grandmother) and hear her stories of family ancestry.
One of our fondest memories of Steven will always be his smile and his kind, helping, and loving heart.
He survived by his parents Paul and Lupe' Witt, brother Casey Witt, sister Carly Witt, grandparents Robert and Benavee Witt and Juana Ramirez. As well as numerous uncles, aunts, 1st, 2nd and 3rd cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his Great Grandmother, Great Aunt, Grandfather, Uncles, Aunts, and Cousin.
Services are scheduled for Friday December 20, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood at 11:00 a.m. Following the services, a gathering for family and friends will be held at Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant in Brentwood.
View the online memorial for Steven Paul Witt
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019