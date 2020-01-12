Home

St Bonaventure's Church
5562 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel;
4125 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Bonaventure Church
5562 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
View Map
Steven Rae McMurdo


1946 - 2020
Steven Rae McMurdo Obituary
Steven Rae McMurdo
Oct 24, 1946 - Jan 4, 2020
Resident of Concord CA
Steven Rae McMurdo, 73, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Kaiser Walnut Creek of natural causes.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Beverly McMurdo; his sons Dave McMurdo, Jeff McMurdo and his wife Kim McMurdo; his grandsons Darren, Christopher, Michael, Connor and Josh; great granddaughter Addison; and many close friends.
Steven worked for PacBell for about 30 years in both Kentucky and California. In his retirement he spent time playing golf and volunteering at ARF.
There is a viewing for Steven will be held at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel; 4125 Clayton Rd in Concord on January 13th from 5 PM to 7 PM with a recital of the Rosary at 6pm. The funeral Mass will be held on January 14th at 10:30 AM at Saint Bonaventure Church; 5562 Clayton Rd, Concord


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
