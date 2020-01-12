|
|
Steven Robert Lopez
Oct. 24, 1957 - Jan. 7, 2020
Napa
Steven R. Lopez was born in Berkeley, California on October 24, 1957 and, after a sudden illness, left us on January 7th, 2020 in Napa, California.
Steven grew up in Martinez and was an instrumental part of Alhambra High and Joe DiMaggio baseball championships. He was a very fine amateur golfer for many decades. He will be fondly remembered by his coworkers and customers throughout the Bay Area.
Steven was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Winifred Lopez and brother Robin Lopez. Steven is survived by his daughters Ericka and Stephanie and eight grandchildren, siblings Jacklyn Daniel (Dan), Al (Sandy), Denise Casanova (Frank), Joesph Jr. (Deborah), Marc (Meg), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Please join the Lopez family for a celebration of Life honoring Steven Lopez at 11:00am on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Tulocay Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa Ca 94559.
Tulocay Funeral Home
411 Coombsville Road
Napa, California 94559
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020