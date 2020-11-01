Steven Thomas Penland
July 20, 1952 - October 21, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
Steven Thomas Penland, a resident of Castro Valley for over forty years, passed away on October 21, 2020 at age 68, after a brief but courageous battle with a cancer-related illness. Steve was born in Oakland and raised in San Leandro. After graduating from Pacific High School in 1970 and attending Chabot College, Steve lived in Squaw Valley where he was a member of the ski patrol. He moved back to the East Bay in the mid-seventies and met and married his beloved wife of thirty-eight years, Cecile Frumkin. Steve and Cec raised their two children, Stefanie and Max, in Castro Valley and were active members of Our Lady of Grace's Catholic Church and School community. Steve was a general contractor and was employed as a draftsman at a structural engineering firm in Oakland for nearly twenty years. In 1998, he was hired by the Oakland-based architectural design and consulting firm of Richard Avelar and Associates. Becoming a principal in the firm in 2008, Steve continued his work in reconstruction project management and construction administration until his passing. In addition to his involvement in and dedication to his church community of Our Lady of Grace, Steve enjoyed skiing, working on a variety of home improvement projects, attending sporting events and concerts, playing guitar and singing, and most importantly, spending quality time with his family and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, George (1974) and Marie Penland (2014). He is survived by his wife Cecile, their children Stefanie Daugherty and Max Penland, son-in-law Shaughn Daugherty, Max's fiancée, Iulia Furcea, adoring grandsons Ben, Sam, and Jack Daugherty, sister Debra Emerson, brother-in-law Fredrick Emerson, aunt Lorraine Zamira, cousin Gregory Zamira, cousin Kathy Anderson, and several nieces and nephews. Steve's family was blessed to have had him in their lives. He has left a hole in their hearts that can never be filled.
A private family service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. On Friday, November 6, 2020, there will be a celebration of Steve's life at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Castro Valley, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be celebrated in the parking lot in the back of the church; attendees will remain in their cars throughout the Mass. Please arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. If possible, please have families attending the service come in one vehicle, thereby enabling more cars to park in the space. The Mass will be livestreamed on the "Our Lady of Grace Castro Valley" Facebook page at facebook.com/olgcv
. At the conclusion of the celebration, cars will be directed to exit towards the front of the church where Steve's family will be standing. Please bring a sign of love and encouragement to display as you drive by them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to either Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church or Our Lady of Grace School in loving memory of Steve Penland. View the online memorial for Steven Thomas Penland