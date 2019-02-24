Steven W. Avon, M.D.

March 9, 1956 - February 9, 2019

Resident of Danville, CA

It is with great sadness that we announce that Steven Avon lost his courageous and dignified battle with ALS at the age of 62. A truly devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, colleague, and respected hand surgeon, Steve had a twinkle in his eye, a contagious smile, and a love of chocolate dwarfed only by his love for his family. All who knew him are blessed by his memory.

Steve grew up in Fremont, CA where he graduated from Washington High School. He attended UC Davis and McGill University Medical School followed by the St. Mary's SF Orthopedic Residency Training program and the USC affiliated Boyes Hand Fellowship. In 1990, he began his medical career with the Fremont Orthopedic Medical Group. He joined Kaiser Permanente in 2002, retiring in 2016 after being diagnosed with ALS. He was very dedicated to his patients and they in turn loved him.

Steve was very active, enjoying hiking; riding his bike to work and on century rides; tending his garden, including over 40 blueberry plants; reading; swimming; tennis and stamp collecting. He was an avid traveler, continuing in his wheelchair when he could no longer walk.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Shauna; children, Allison Gibson (Jeff) and Daniel; his mother, Ruth; his brothers, Rob (Cathy) and Mark (Kim); his many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Bailey. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry. Gone much too soon; he will truly be missed.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to his extended family, many friends, and colleagues for their love and support during his tragic illness. The family also would like to thank the ALS Association, Kaiser's ALS Clinic, and Homecare Assistance for their wonderful care.

A service will be held at the San Ramon Community Center Fountain Room at 12501 Alcosta Blvd on March 24th at 2pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family warmly suggests donations on Steve's behalf to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.





