Stewart John Archer

80

November 14, 1938- June 6, 2019



John passed quietly at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his:children, Steve, David, Laura Archer; 4 grand children, Travis, Dylan, Brian and David; brother, Jim Archer and sister, Kay Archer Erb; nieces Kristine Archer Gow and Tamara Erb McCauley. He was preceded in death by grandson Davis Jurado. John was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was always there for all the sporting events, and coached the baseball and basketball teams.

Born in Lansing, Michigan. John(Wonderboy) attended JW Sexton HS, Class of 1956, where he played on the football team and was a member of the National Honor Society. He spent time at the Lansing YMCA and was on the championship basketball team. He went to Michigan State University and earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering and continued on to earn a Masters degree in Business Administration. He then spent the summer in Europe riding his motorcycle with his life long friend Doug Brown. When he returned from Europe he moved to Southern California where he married JoAnne. Seven years later the family moved to Northern California. He later started his own company the Sierra Technology Group Inc. He enjoyed sailing his boat and driving his Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce. His love for hiking started with trips to Lair of the Bear with family.

After his first marriage, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Larsen and they remained married until her passing. They loved going back to Michigan during the summer and spending time at the lake cottage with family.

When he bought his home in Dublin John saw the potential for his property, and planted over 300 grapevines of Cabernet Franc. He bottled Cabernet Franc wine under the Archer vineyard label. He won best overall red wine one year at the Alameda County fair.

He was a avid reader and enjoyed discussing the books with the book club.

After leading local hikes, he decided to challenge himself with hikes to Mt Whitney, Kilimanjaro, Mont Blanc, and Annapurna. He traveled all over the world seeking adventures, and enjoying meeting people and experiencing their culture. One of his recent trips was a favorite to Havasu Falls.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the cards. The cards were read to John before he passed. It meant so much to him that there were so many caring friends that he made a positive impact on. His foundation will support the Lansing YMCA, Lansing Boys and Girls club and Doctors Without Borders.

A Celebration of Life will be:

July 15, 2019 at 2pm

CPC Church

222 W El Pintado

Danville, Ca 94526





