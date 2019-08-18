East Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension
4700 Lincoln Ave.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension
4700 Lincoln Ave.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Stratos Melas


1933 - 2019
Stratos Melas Obituary
Stratos Melas
January 9, 1933 - August 8, 2019
Resident of Hercules
Stratos Melas was Born in Thessaloniki Greece January 9.1933 and Contra Costa County resident since 1970 passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Stratos is survived by his wife, Ekaterini, His Children Dimitris (Jennifer), Steve (Brisa), His Grandchildren Hazel, Christofer, (Joseph, Ivette), brother George (Tula), Cousin Angela (Jordan) and Godchild Leonidas along with many nieces and nephews.
The Trisagion will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7pm and Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am both services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA Internment to follow funeral service at the Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA. Makaria to follow at the Ascension Cathedral in Oakland, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
