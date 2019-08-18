|
|
Stratos Melas
January 9, 1933 - August 8, 2019
Resident of Hercules
Stratos Melas was Born in Thessaloniki Greece January 9.1933 and Contra Costa County resident since 1970 passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Stratos is survived by his wife, Ekaterini, His Children Dimitris (Jennifer), Steve (Brisa), His Grandchildren Hazel, Christofer, (Joseph, Ivette), brother George (Tula), Cousin Angela (Jordan) and Godchild Leonidas along with many nieces and nephews.
The Trisagion will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7pm and Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am both services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA Internment to follow funeral service at the Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA. Makaria to follow at the Ascension Cathedral in Oakland, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL
View the online memorial for Stratos Melas
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019