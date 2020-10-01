Stuart "Bud" CoolSept. 8, 1927 - Sept. 21, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CaliforniaBud and his late wife Anne Snetsinger are dancing together once again.Bud was born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Westport, CT. He volunteered to enter the Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier Tarawa during WWII. After graduating from Williams College he was drafted into the Army as the Korean War was reaching its peak. He was sent to Goose Bay in Labrador, Canada where he met Anne, a civilian nurse. After a whirlwind courtship they were married in 1954 and settled in Walnut Creek where they lived until their final days.Bud is survived by son Peter (Amie) of Carlsbad, daughter Becky (David) of Santa Barbara, son David (Carolyn) of Walnut Creek and seven grandchildren. Anne and Bud loved traveling, Shakespearean theater, and spending time with their wonderful grandchildren.The family does not plan a memorial service. Bud's wish was for those that knew them to reflect on the long and wonderful life he and Anne shared together.