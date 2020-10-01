1/1
Stuart "Bud" Cool
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart "Bud" Cool
Sept. 8, 1927 - Sept. 21, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Bud and his late wife Anne Snetsinger are dancing together once again.
Bud was born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Westport, CT. He volunteered to enter the Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier Tarawa during WWII. After graduating from Williams College he was drafted into the Army as the Korean War was reaching its peak. He was sent to Goose Bay in Labrador, Canada where he met Anne, a civilian nurse. After a whirlwind courtship they were married in 1954 and settled in Walnut Creek where they lived until their final days.
Bud is survived by son Peter (Amie) of Carlsbad, daughter Becky (David) of Santa Barbara, son David (Carolyn) of Walnut Creek and seven grandchildren. Anne and Bud loved traveling, Shakespearean theater, and spending time with their wonderful grandchildren.
The family does not plan a memorial service. Bud's wish was for those that knew them to reflect on the long and wonderful life he and Anne shared together.


View the online memorial for Stuart "Bud" Cool

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved