Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Stuart Lewis (Stu) Holden


Stuart Lewis (Stu) Holden
Resident of Martinez
Sept. 12, 1930 ~ June 8, 2019
Stuart passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. He was born in San Jose to Lewis Holden and Charlotte Stuart and was a resident of Martinez for 78 years. He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1948 and served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Alaska. He worked at Shell Oil Company in Martinez for 40 years. Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Beverly and his 4 children Elizabeth (Jim), Matthew, Susan (Mark) and Kathryn, also 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Stu loved college sports, especially CAL Bears football and basketball. He enjoyed duck hunting at Drawbridge, CA., collecting antiques wherever he went and vacationing in Capitola and Hawaii. Stu will be lovingly remembered and missed by his friends and family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Byron Park who are too numerous to mention, for the loving care they provided and to Vitas Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice, 355 Lennon Ln., Suite 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, CAL Athletics or a .
Friends & Family are invited to share on Wednesday, June 19th at 6PM with a Funeral Service the following day on Thursday, June 20th at 11AM both at Connolly & Taylor Funeral Chapel. Interment will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019
