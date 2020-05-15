Sue San "Susie" Nicolas
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue "Susie" San Nicolas
Resident of Rio Vista
Sue "Susie" San Nicolas, 72, passed from this life into the next on Mar. 17, 2020 after a long illness with her family at her side. Susie was born on Mar. 26, 1948 in Agana Guam to Francisco and Isabel San Nicolas. Susie graduated from Encinal High School in Alameda, CA in 1966. She worked in various retail businesses for 29 years in Solano County and settled in Fairfield/Rio Vista, CA.
Her interests included, painting, sewing, and music. She will always be remembered for her paintings of her family on the island; sewing clothes for any special occasion, and designing and sewing custom articles for the handicapped and animal shelter; and her love of entertaining with music on the piano. Susie was Known for her bubbly personality, infections laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved her family. She is survived by her brother, Frank San Nicolas (Debbie San Nicolas), and sister, Anelia San Nicolas and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.


View the online memorial for Sue "Susie" San Nicolas

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved