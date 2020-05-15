Sue "Susie" San NicolasResident of Rio VistaSue "Susie" San Nicolas, 72, passed from this life into the next on Mar. 17, 2020 after a long illness with her family at her side. Susie was born on Mar. 26, 1948 in Agana Guam to Francisco and Isabel San Nicolas. Susie graduated from Encinal High School in Alameda, CA in 1966. She worked in various retail businesses for 29 years in Solano County and settled in Fairfield/Rio Vista, CA.Her interests included, painting, sewing, and music. She will always be remembered for her paintings of her family on the island; sewing clothes for any special occasion, and designing and sewing custom articles for the handicapped and animal shelter; and her love of entertaining with music on the piano. Susie was Known for her bubbly personality, infections laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved her family. She is survived by her brother, Frank San Nicolas (Debbie San Nicolas), and sister, Anelia San Nicolas and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.