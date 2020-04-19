|
Susan Diane Cevasco
August 9, 1951 - April 10, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Susan Diane Cevasco passed away Friday, April 10th, after a long, slow decline with pancreatic cancer. Sue was born in Martinez where she lived her entire life, attending St. Catherine's grammar school, Alhambra High School (Class of '69) and Diablo Valley College. She started working for Contra Costa County at age 18 and retired from there after 37 years, most of that time as IT manager for the Public Defender's Office. Sue loved playing guitar at San Damiano Retreat Center, St. Catherine's Church and for weddings. For 26 years, Sue was a soprano singing with Diablo Choral Artists classical chorus, taking care of their IT needs and designing their flyers and programs. She also enjoyed playing bridge, lunches with high school friends, oil painting and watercolor, gardening and investigating her family's genealogy. Her mainstays were angels, St. Theresa The Little Flower, and the color pink. Her sparkling blue eyes and little giggle will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Sue. Sue is survived by her mother, Earlene Cevasco and preceded in death by her father, Stanley, and her brother Paul. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. When determined, the date will be posted on Connolly & Taylor Chapel's website. Condolences to Sue's mom can be sent care of Connolly & Taylor Chapel, 4000 Alhambra Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Diablo Choral Artists, 40 Treecrest Place, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020