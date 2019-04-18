Home

August 27 1929 - April 13 2019
Hayward, CA
With sadness, we announce the passing of our Mother, Susan Inahara. Born in Hanford, CA to Francisco & Lucy Bustamante. Susan spent her early years in Fresno then moved to Hayward in 1965. She was a homemaker who loved and cared for her family and neighbors. Susan was a widow to her loving husband Yosh of 50 years and was also preceded in death by her sisters Rachel, Cecilia and brother Francisco. Susan leaves behind her children Rebecca, Lucille, Clarice and Gary and many grandchildren including great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sisters Mary, Esther, and Vivian and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019
