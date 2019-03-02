|
|
Susan Jeanne Cinelli
~
Susan Jeanne Cinelli, native of Long Island, New York died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at UCSF in San Francisco.
Ms. Cinelli is preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Mary Cinelli. She is survived by her sister, Maryanne and brothers, Robert and James Cinelli and her nephews, Joey Cinelli, Aaron and Andrew Bock. Susan was Executive Director for Bi-Bett for 40 years and will be greatly missed.
By her request, there will be no funeral services. Donations in her memory may be made to: Bi-Bett, P O Box 5487, Concord, CA 94524. Celebration of Life will be held on March 22, 1 - 4 at Pacheco Community Center.
View the online memorial for Susan Jeanne Cinelli
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019