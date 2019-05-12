|
Susan Kyle Schwerin
Dec. 8, 1943 - Apr 20, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Sue's family moved to Alamo in 1948. She still lived in her family home until her peaceful passing. She graduated from San Ramon High and Hayward State. Sue started a catering business in 1981 and grew it into the very successful "Savories and Sweets," which her daughter continues to operate. Her great love was her garden. She generously offered it for Class Reunions, family and friends' events, and numerous East Bay Garden Tours. Sue is survived by children, Kyle and Kelly, and brother, Mike Kyle. She requested a Celebration in her garden to share fond, fun memories. This remembrance will be held May 18th at 2:00, 2708 Danville Blvd., Alamo. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her sister-in-law Ann Kyle, please send donations to The ALS Assoc. (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019