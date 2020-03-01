Home

Susan L. Bermudez

Susan L. Bermudez In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Susan L. Bermudez
Mar. 1, 1947 ~ Feb. 26, 2013
Missing You on Your Birthday
Dear Wife, it's hard to be without you and the lovely life we had. And though I find the strength some how your birthday's always sad. Your memory keeps me going. But on special days like this, I think of all you were to me and everything I miss. But I'm forever grateful to have had you for my wife. And one day we will share again the love that was our life. If you were here with me today, there's one thing that I know; I would hold you close to me and never let you go.
Love you Forever
Dad & Family


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
