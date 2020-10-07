1/1
Susan Marie Borrelli
1961 - 2020
Susan Marie Borrelli
May 19, 1961 - Sept. 30, 2020
Walnut Creek, CA
Suzy unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 59. She was the mother of Rena Frantz and Nick Frantz (his wife, Jane, and daughter Ruth). Daughter of Ron and Linda Borrelli. Sister of Nancy Doyle, Carol Borrelli and Janice Alamillo.
She was raised in Moraga, Ca. She loved being a hairstylist and spending hours crafting. But her biggest passion was the Oakland A's and she loved surrounding herself with all her A's memorabilia.
A private family memorial in celebration of her life will be held in Pacifica, Ca. at her favorite beach. She will fondly be remembered and missed. May she rest in peace.


View the online memorial for Susan Marie Borrelli

Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
