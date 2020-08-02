Susan Marlane AllenApril 19, 2020Resident of ConcordIt is with great sadness that the family of Susan Marlane Allen announces that she passed away peacefully in her home on April 19, 2020 at the age of 71. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her longtime partner Jerry Reynolds, her son Ron Pereira, her two younger sisters Kim Allen and Lori Guarino & family; her four grandchildren, Sabrina, Anthony, Savanah, and Stephani, and one great-grandchild, Liberty. Her daughter Amy Fraser Kascak predeceased her in 2013."Suzie" to all who loved and knew her, left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She opened her arms to all, and always saw the good in people and situations. We will never forget Suzie's soothing voice, and warm embrace - no one gave hugs like her. Her spirit of compassion, love, and acceptance will live on in our memories.Suzie enjoyed going to live music events, sitting on a lawn chair, listening to good music and people watching. She loved her getaways with her sisters. She always put everyone else's needs before her own. She loved children and they loved her.Suz graduated from Richmond High School in 1966. Her whole working career was spent in the medical field. She retired after 25 years of working in the emergency room at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez.