1/1
Susan Marlane Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marlane Allen
April 19, 2020
Resident of Concord
It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Marlane Allen announces that she passed away peacefully in her home on April 19, 2020 at the age of 71. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her longtime partner Jerry Reynolds, her son Ron Pereira, her two younger sisters Kim Allen and Lori Guarino & family; her four grandchildren, Sabrina, Anthony, Savanah, and Stephani, and one great-grandchild, Liberty. Her daughter Amy Fraser Kascak predeceased her in 2013.
"Suzie" to all who loved and knew her, left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She opened her arms to all, and always saw the good in people and situations. We will never forget Suzie's soothing voice, and warm embrace - no one gave hugs like her. Her spirit of compassion, love, and acceptance will live on in our memories.
Suzie enjoyed going to live music events, sitting on a lawn chair, listening to good music and people watching. She loved her getaways with her sisters. She always put everyone else's needs before her own. She loved children and they loved her.
Suz graduated from Richmond High School in 1966. Her whole working career was spent in the medical field. She retired after 25 years of working in the emergency room at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez.


View the online memorial for Susan Marlane Allen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Tom Rood
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved