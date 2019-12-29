|
|
Susan Pooler
September 8, 1948 - December 13, 2019
Resident of Concord
At just 71 years young, Susan passed away unexpectedly after a very brief illness.
Susan was born Linda Susan Williams in Seattle, Washington. She moved to Concord, California at the age of 2; a place she loved and where she lived the rest of her life. She worked in retail grocery for 40 years. Work is where she met her closest and lifelong friends and the love of her life, Jim Pooler, whom she married in 1973. Susan and Jim created a life together with two children, many friends, dogs, and adventures. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Susan is survived by her husband Jim and her daughter Laura. She is preceded in death by her son Mike.
In her retirement, Susan enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and many wonderful friends. She loved her dogs, Ollie and Grace, along with many others who have passed. Susan had an incredible sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and was a very fun and creative person. She loved her garden, flower arranging, and decorating. She was a great cook and host. Susan had a heart of gold and she made everything special. She loved her community and was extremely generous, always helping others in need. Her depth of compassion and thoughtfulness were extraordinary.
Susan will be missed forever by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's memory to the Bay Area Crisis Nursery in Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019