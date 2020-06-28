Susan Skinner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Skinner
Nov. 7, 1942 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Susan was born in Oakland, CA on November 7, 1942 to Al and Phyllis Ramos. She grew up in the Bay Area and passed away June 25 in Pleasanton. She was 77.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leonard "Skip" Skinner, her sons Terry of Modesto, Ted of Pleasant Grove, UT, and Todd of Palmer, TX, daughters-in-law Kristin, Paula, and Missy, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.


View the online memorial for Susan Skinner



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved