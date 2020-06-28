Susan SkinnerNov. 7, 1942 - June 25, 2020Resident of PleasantonSusan was born in Oakland, CA on November 7, 1942 to Al and Phyllis Ramos. She grew up in the Bay Area and passed away June 25 in Pleasanton. She was 77.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leonard "Skip" Skinner, her sons Terry of Modesto, Ted of Pleasant Grove, UT, and Todd of Palmer, TX, daughters-in-law Kristin, Paula, and Missy, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.