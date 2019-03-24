East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
440 La Gonda Way
Danville, CA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Isidore Room at St. Isidore Catholic Church
440 La Gonda Way
Danville, CA
Susann Jean Green


Susann Jean Green Obituary
Susann Jean Green
April 4, 1943 - March 13, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Susann Jean Green passed away peacefully and surrounded by close family following a courageous battle with cancer. She lived a life full of love, joy, laughter and compassion for others.
Susann was born in Billings, Montana and graduated high school from Saint Mary's Academy in Denver, Colorado. During her early career, she worked in both the Cook County, Illinois and Alameda County, California Welfare Departments after earning her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Santa Clara University. She also worked for the Youth Service Bureau and the Family Stress Center, both Bay Area organizations providing services to families in need. She then went back to school and earned her Master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Santa Clara University and spent the later years of her career providing psychotherapy to individuals, couples and families through her private practice in Danville. Following retirement, she enjoyed domestic and international travel with her husband, participating in the arts (singing, watercolor painting and colored pencil drawing), playing golf with her many friends at the Crow Canyon Country Club and spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and new grandson. She always loved animals and will be greatly missed by Buzz, a 3-year old Yorkshire terrier rescue who joined the family in 2017.
Susann leaves behind her husband Bob of Alamo, and her daughter Erin, son-in-law Brian, and 7-month-old grandson Oliver, of Walnut Creek. She is also survived by her sister, Kaye, and brother-in-law, Larry, of Sedalia, Colorado, her niece, Kortney, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and her nephew, Liam, of Broomfield, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her older brother, John, of Grand Lake, Colorado. Susann touched many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew her well.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass and Celebration of Life on Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way, Danville, CA. A reception will be held in the St. Isidore Room beginning at noon.
Memorial contributions are preferred to , Dept 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.


View the online memorial for Susann Jean Green
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
