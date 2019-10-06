|
|
Susanne (Susie) Boyer
Mar 20, 1951 - Sep. 14, 2019
Danville
Susie was born on March 20, 1951 in Oakland, California. She was the oldest of Glenn and Rosemary Boyer's three children. She spent most of her life living in Walnut Creek, and most recently lived in Danville. She graduated from Del Valle High School and, at the age of 19, went to work for New York Life, remaining there for over 40 years until she retired.
While in school, Susie was interested in competitive swimming and loved being on or near the water all her life. As a young woman, she enjoyed water skiing and having fun with her friends on the water, and was dedicated to Jazzercise. Camping was a favorite activity for Susie and her husband Greg, but most of all she loved to go to casinos to gamble. Susie was known for her quirky wit, her enthusiasm for getting a bargain, and her affection for her friends and family. She had many circles of friends and always seemed to be at the core of them.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Milnes, her parents Rosemary and Glenn, and her brother, Gary. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Jean Boyer, and her nephew Robin.
There will be a private celebration of her life in the future. If you would like more details, please contact Alan Boyer at [email protected] You can honor Susie's life by donating to the .
Susie, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
View the online memorial for Susanne (Susie) Boyer
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019