Susie Elias BermudezDecember 21, 1931 - July 12, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, CASusie passed away at home in Pleasant Hill, CA. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with family by her side. She was 88. Susie grew up in Stockton, CA. Susie is 1 of 10 children to Alberto & Aleja Elias. Susie worked 39 years as Manager for The Salvation Army. Susie is survived by her children, Patricia Judkins, Joe Bermudez (Lucy), step-son, Manuel Bermudez, and her siblings, Sarah, Virginia, Lucy, Albert Jr & Ruben. She also had 9 grand children, Charlene, Celeste, Frankita, Gabriel, Joseph, Raquel, Tito, Joey, and Amber; 9 great grand children and 2 great great grand children. Preceded in death by her children, David R. Bermudez, Virginia Talamates, Step-Daughter, Pearl Salazar, and siblings, Trini, Philip, Louie & David.Susie will be laid to rest in Farmington Memorial Park, Farmington, CA. She will be greatly missed.