Suzanne (Sue) Bruiniers
February 2, 1944 - October 5, 2019
Lafayette
Sue Bruiniers passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with her husband, Terry, and daughter Lisa at her side. Sue was a nearly life-long resident of Lafayette where she grew up, attending Acalanes High School, graduating in 1961. She then attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree, and met Terry. They were married in 1969, and celebrated their 50th anniversary in August of this year. They returned to Lafayette in 1983 to raise their family.
Sue worked for many years at Berkeley Law (Boalt Hall) as Alumni/Development Director before her retirement. She was known for her outgoing personality and bright sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Stephens, her mother, Madelyn, and her sister, Michelle. She is survived by her husband, her daughters, Lisa Bruiniers and Marilyn Davis, and four grandchildren, Landon and Madelyn Schroeder, and Remy and Carson Davis-Tinnell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrance donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the or the St. Jude Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019