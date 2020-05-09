Suzanne Marie SchepplerMay 10, 1943 - April 28, 2020DublinSue was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Dorothy and Paul La Rocco on May 10, 1943 and passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on April 28, 2020 after a valiant struggle with Thymic Cancer. She is survived by her husband Bob of nearly 58 years, sister Paula, brother Larry, and sister in law Nancy. She was a graduate of Mercy High School in San Francisco and attended Arizona State College in Flagstaff Arizona. Sue met her future husband when the family bought a home on the same block in San Francisco. She is also survived by her six children, Christy (Randy), Diane (Mark), Barbara (Kent), Bill (Emily), David (Sherani), Daniel (Jeannette) as well as thirteen grandchildren, Tori, Shellie, Bryan, Ally, Jessica, Kyle, Marissa, Everett, Cami, Eden, Jude, Franco and Portia and two great grandchildren Tyler and Hunter. Sue and her husband moved to Dublin in 1970 where she became very active at St. Raymond Church and the Murray School District. During these past 50 years, Sue devoted her life to service, always with a smile. She wishes to thank her longtime friends, Guild friends, neighborhood friends, Bunco friends, High School Buddies, Cursillo friends, Pizza friends, Kairos friends, Villa friends and for the privilege to minister to all her homebound friends for over 20 years. What more could a woman ask for out of life. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.