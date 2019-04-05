Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Ortt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Ortt

Suzanne Ortt, a resident of Union City, California, completed her adventurous journey on Earth in early March 2019 at the seasoned age of 77. She was born, brought up and educated in Arkansas as the daughter of Ernest and Barbara Jones, but also lived in several other states, New Mexico and California being the most recent. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" of 47 years, the two children in their family, Michael and Christine, grandson Jordan, and brothers Mike and "Archie".

Suzanne enjoyed life. Some of her favorite things to do were reading, socializing, following and discussing politics, and teaching. She was a patient, calm, cheerful, good-natured and open-hearted person with a sense of humor. She loved her family, cherished and nurtured close friendships, and adored her beloved feline and canine companions. She was delighted to have family get-togethers.

Suzanne was a kind person who wanted to make the world a better place, and help and thank her community. She occasionally provided pizza to local police and fire departments and served on a transportation commission. She was a patron of local artists and supported art exhibitions and a gallery. Libraries appreciated her volunteer work and support through nonprofit Friends of Libraries activities. She valued and supported public radio and television through her membership, which locally is KQED. Suzanne enrolled in a writing class and has written articles for community newspaper Tri-City Voice.

After earning her bachelor's degree, her desire to help people beckoned her to become a social worker. After retiring from that profession, she transitioned to the Head Start program for children. Later, her adventurous spirit and entrepreneurial leaning led her to open a bookshop and a tea room. She had a vision of writers coming to sit and drink tea in her tea room, where a Scrabble group and many friendships were formed.

Interested in trying new things, Suzanne dabbled in beading and making jewelry as hobbies. She even took a class in encaustic painting. (For Scrabble folks, that's hot wax painting.) She enjoyed the challenge of crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Her TV viewing included newscasts, sports, game shows such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, Judge Judy, mysteries and crime shows.

While living in New Mexico, she and friends took side trips to some of the casinos near where they lived that were operated by various American Indian tribes, but never gambling more than about $20. One of those excursions became memorable when a dear friend won $900 and was so shocked that Suzanne had to tell her what to do. She said push Pay Out, walk to the cashier and leave, which they immediately did. They made a pact not to tell anyone during the rest of the trip.

All any of us can hope to do is make a small difference in someone's life, and Suzanne did that many times over the years.

No public gathering was held. Donations in her memory may be made to public broadcasting (e.g., KQED), the , or the nonprofit of your choice.





