Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
View Map

Suzanne Picton


1947 - 2020
Suzanne Picton Obituary
Suzanne Picton
June 30, 1947 - Feb 12, 2020
Alamo
Suzanne Marie Bray Picton passed away on Feb 12th. We will miss her dearly. She is now in God's merciful presence. Sue is survived by her husband, Bill, of 48 years; sisters Victoria, Marianne, Sandra (Dave), and Michelle; children Cory (Jackie), K.C. (Jeff), and Colby; grandchildren Lance, McKenna, Quinn, Hayden, Aubrey, and Patrick. A memorial will be held at Hull's Chapel WC at 1pm on Feb 22nd. No flowers pleas. Send any donations to .


View the online memorial for Suzanne Picton
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020
