|
|
Sybil Disch
July 9, 1926 – May 21, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Sybil Disch passed away peacefully on May 21st at the age of 92. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As a native New Zealander, Sybil was a teacher and principal and moved here to continue her teaching career. Sybil is preceded in death by her husband Joseph P. Disch, her stepdaughter Janet Disch and her daughter-in-law Julie Disch. She is survived by her two stepsons Geoffrey Disch and Steve Disch (Anne) and grandchildren, Jerry Disch, James Disch and Jenny Barnes (Charles) and great-grandchildren; Noah, Reid and Patrick. As she requested, all funeral services will be through the Neptune Society for immediate family.
View the online memorial for Sybil Disch
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019