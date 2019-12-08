|
|
Sybil Garcia
October 21, 1939 - November 24, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Sybil Jeraldine Garcia passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Walnut Creek, at 80 years old. Born in Modesto, Calif., on October 21, 1939, to Jerald and Mary Baskin, she moved to Southern California with her former husband Arthur in the 1960s. In the early '70s, they relocated to Santa Barbara with their two young sons. There she made numerous life-long friends, played tennis and bridge, worked and returned to school.
A gifted oil painter, Sybil later excelled at black-and-white photography, focussing on flowers and portraits. She was a cook par excellence, an avid foodie, spirited entertainer and lively raconteur. A fervid aesthete, she was a lover of art, film, books, world travel, classical, jazz and pop music. She also enjoyed her 49ers, Warriors and Giants. In recent years she drew great satisfaction and pleasure volunteering for Assistance League of Diablo Valley, where she made many dear and lasting friends.
She is survived by her sons, Craig and Chris; her beloved partner Jim Tuggle; daughter-in-law Cynthia Garcia; and two grandchildren, Nick and Ben. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sybil can be made to Assistance League of Diablo Valley, 2711 Buena Vista Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94597. Memorial services are being planned for next year.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019