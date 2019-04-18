Sylvan James "Bud" Farrell

March 7, 1925 – April 12, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Born on March 7, 1925, in Haakon County, South Dakota, Bud, a nickname bestowed on him in his youth, was the fourth of six children born to Ed and Jennie Farrell. Bud spent most of his pre-teen years in Haakon County going to school and doing odd jobs to earn spending money. Chores before and after school were the norm for Bud and his siblings as the family farm was 150 acres, and maintained by horse drawn machinery.

The family moved to Loyal, Oklahoma, in 1939. Bud completed his high school education in 1942, and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Navy in 1943. His naval training took him to various California locations and New Orleans for training to establish a staging area on the island of Okinawa for an invasion of the Japanese mainland during WWII. The war ended soon after Bud's ship anchored in Okinawa.

As fate would have it, while serving in the Navy, one of Bud's Navy cronies introduced Bud to his sister from Minnesota who was visiting friends in California. Marie Flasch became the love of his life, and they were married on June 8, 1946, in Sausalito, Ca., after Bud's discharge from the Navy. They were to enjoy fifty six years together before Marie's passing in 2003.

Bud began working for International Harvester Company in 1946, progressing from office clerk to Regional Manager responsible for branch operations in the eleven Western states. Bud retired from International in 1981, and became president of Garden State International Trucks, an International dealership, in San Jose, Ca. He ran the business successfully until his retirement in 1998. Bud was nominated for American Truck Dealer's prestigious "Dealer of the Year" award during his tenure at Garden State, and under his leadership, the dealership achieved International's Circle of Excellence award many times.

After retirement, Bud spent most of his time volunteering with Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and assisting with any projects the Holy Family nuns needed help with. He was a very generous man who enjoyed helping others in need.

Bud is survived by his two children, Theresa Tegt (Wayne) of Madera, CA., and Thomas Farrell (Joan) of Fremont, three grandchildren, Jason Farrell (Summer), Brian Farrell (Jaime), and Erika Treat (Steven), and ten great grandchildren, Alyssa, Mollie, Mason, Parker, Brooke, Sophia, Avery, Jaxon, Olivia, and Lexi. He was predeceased by his beloved Marie, his four brothers and one sister, and grandchild Kara Stanley.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing beginning at 5 pm, followed by a vigil service at 6:30, on April 23rd at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 AM April 24th at Mission San Jose Church 43148 Mission Blvd, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bud's name to Sister John Marie's Pantry, , or .





