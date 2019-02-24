Sylvia E. Gott

June 7, 1933 - Jan 21, 2019

El Ceritto

Sylvia Elizabeth Gott (85) Born in Michigan City, Indiana to Walter and Elizabeth Rulff. Sylvia and Richard Gott were married in 1957 moving to El Cerrito, CA after traveling/working in the US and Europe. Sylvia is survived by her two nephews Christopher Rulff (Sandra) and Mark Rulff, great-nephew Lucas Rulff (Lisa), great-niece Marlene Rulff, CLC members who were family to her and so very many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Betty Rulff. Sylvia received her degree from Indiana University. She had a long successful career as a Speech Therapist in the Berkeley Public Schools, retiring in 1991. She was active in the Berkeley Retired Teachers Assoc. with her lifelong dear friends. She is remembered in part for her kindness, her sense of humor, her love of nature and her love of her God. She wished to make it known that "she took charge of her own life and did the best she could" and she certainly did. She was the best tour guide of San Francisco and the Bay Area, enjoyed her study of the German culture & language, loved taking long walks, finding joy and beauty in simple pleasures, and loved a view of the Golden Gate Bridge. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 780 Ashbury Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530 on Sat., March 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Her final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana alongside her family.





