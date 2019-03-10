Sylvia Gray White

Resident of Richmond

Sylvia Gray White, who graced the earth for 77 years full of love and laughter, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 from stroke complications. She was born March 3, 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia to Mary and Edgar Simmons.

Sylvia graduated from Richmond High class of 1960 and earned a degree in Speech and Communications from Cal State Hayward. She hosted her own gospel radio program, "Black Montage" on KDIA and was a reporter on KQED. Also an actress, she performed in stage productions throughout the Bay Area, including Geary Theater in San Francisco.

The mother of Troy Tannyhill, Trina Davis Cundieff, and Kristal Gray, Sylvia switched careers and became a property manager for public and private housing communities, including the City Of Richmond.

After retiring, Sylvia became an advocate for social and environmental injustices, traveling to protest sites even as her health declined. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Sylvia Gray White is survived by her children, Troy Tannyhill (Lori ), Trina Davis Cundieff (Rusty) and Kristal Gray; her grandchildren, Kaitlin Tannyhill, Cameron Tannyhill, Thelonious Cundieff, Simone Cundieff and Hadyn Cundieff.

She is also survived by sister, Cynthia Simmons Wilson (Bennie), brother, Harvey Simmons, and former husband Fred Davis. Predeceased by parents Mary and Edgar Simmons, husbands Willie Tannyhill, David Gray and Archie White.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday, March 16th at St. Joseph's Cemetery 2540 Church Lane San Pablo, CA beginning at 12 noon.





