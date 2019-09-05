|
Sylvia Jean Chávez
July 14, 1950 – August 30, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Sylvia Jean Chávez was born on July 14, 1950 in Oakland, CA., and entered into rest on August 30, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 69. Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, James Chávez, her mother, Lucina Ulloa Chávez, her brother, James Jr., and sister, Linda R. Grajada. She is survived by her sisters, Yolanda Klemundt and Baltita L. Brennan, her nieces, Leah Brennan, Sara Klemundt, Laura Kamowich and nephew, Thomas Bond. Sylvia is also survived by many cousins. Sylvia was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Chapel Service at 10:00 AM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at 3:00 PM at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, 41001 Chapel Way, Fremont.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019