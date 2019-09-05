East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Blvd.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Blvd.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Irvington Memorial Cemetery
41001 Chapel Way
Fremont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Chávez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Jean Chávez


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Jean Chávez Obituary
Sylvia Jean Chávez
July 14, 1950 – August 30, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Sylvia Jean Chávez was born on July 14, 1950 in Oakland, CA., and entered into rest on August 30, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 69. Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, James Chávez, her mother, Lucina Ulloa Chávez, her brother, James Jr., and sister, Linda R. Grajada. She is survived by her sisters, Yolanda Klemundt and Baltita L. Brennan, her nieces, Leah Brennan, Sara Klemundt, Laura Kamowich and nephew, Thomas Bond. Sylvia is also survived by many cousins. Sylvia was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Chapel Service at 10:00 AM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at 3:00 PM at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, 41001 Chapel Way, Fremont.


View the online memorial for Sylvia Jean Chávez
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fremont Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fremont Memorial Chapel
Download Now