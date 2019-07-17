Sylvia Marie Whitten

February 19, 1934 - July 11, 2019

Former Resident of Concord

Sylvia Marie Whitten our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday July, 11th with her family by her side and left this world to join our Lord.

Sylvia was born February 19, 1934 in Danville CA, one of four children born to Evelyn and John Costa. Sylvia lived in Contra Costa County for 60 years. She graduated from Acalanes High School in 1952. Sylvia worked as a typist for The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company in Oakland from 1952 – 1958. She met the love of her life, AJ "Jay" Whitten Jr, they married in 1955 spending 54 wonderful years together.

A highlight in Sylvia's life was working as a Mary Kay Consultant for 15 years. Her most special achievements were as a wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, gardening, doing various crafts and traveling with her husband. Sylvia and her husband Jay retired to Valley Springs CA in 1995. In 2013 Sylvia returned to the area and became an active member of Clayton Community Church.

Sylvia will be deeply missed by her beloved children, AJ "Jere" Whitten III (Eileen) of Medford, OR, Terri Weisinger (Steve) of Concord, Beth Offield (John) of Concord and Rachelle Whitten of Pittsburg, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is survived by two loving sisters, Jacqueline Bernheisel of Elk Grove and Carol Sudano of San Carlos. Sylvia was preceded in death by her cherished husband Jay, parents Evelyn and Robert D Estes and brother John Loren Costa.

We would like to thank Bridge Hospice Nurses for their warm and compassionate care. A memorial celebration of Sylvia's life will be at 11:00am on Saturday July 20th, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bridge Hospice East Bay, LLC, 3021 Citrus Circle, STE 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, The , 1885 Oak Park Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or the .





View the online memorial for Sylvia Marie Whitten Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019