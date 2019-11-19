|
Sylvia Martino
August 26, 1932 - November 9, 2019
Danville
Sylvia Finettie (Annis) Martino was born in Rogers, Arkansas and passed peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning, November 9, 2019.
Sylvia was the first of two children born to Albert and Elvia Annis, on August 26, 1932. Albert came out to Visalia California on his own leaving the family in Rogers, while he looked for work. The rest of the family moved to Visalia in about 1935-36, Albert having found work as a painting contractor. The family lived in Visalia for a few more years and then relocated to Concord California where Sylvia grew up and went to school. Sylvia attended Mt. Diablo High School in Concord and graduated in 1950. She then attended Diablo Valley College and obtained an Associate of Arts degree.
Sylvia worked as an administrative assistant at Dow Chemical in Pittsburg for a few years until she met the love of her life, Andrew Martino. Sylvia and Andy were married in 1954 and lived in Concord. They had two children, Martin born in 1955 and Teresa born in 1958. Sylvia stayed home and cared for her children living on Myrtle Drive in Concord with her family for about 16 years. Andy was forced to retire early due to a heart condition. The family moved to Capay Valley, California and ran a small alfalfa ranch (a long time family dream). After several years due to Andy's health, they moved to Clayton California where Sylvia and Andy lived until Andy's death in January 1979. Sylvia continued to live in Clayton.
In 1980, Sylvia began work as a temporary administrative assistant at Castle Construction Company Inc. located on Clayton Road in Concord. She was eventually hired as a full-time employee of the company. She worked with Castle Companies until her retirement in 1995, wanting to spend more time with her two grandsons, family, passions for art, travel and church.
Sylvia was very involved at Lafayette Presbyterian Church and upon moving to Danville in 2006 joined the Danville Congregational Church. She remained an active member of Danville Congregational Church until 2014 when her health became a challenge to continue the active and giving life she had up until that time.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter Teresa Ann Martino-Yamamoto, her son Martin A. Martino, daughter in law Elizabeth Ann Martino, her grandsons Andrew Paul Martino and James David Martino, her brother Jerry Annis, nieces, nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews who all call her Aunt "Syl".
A celebration of Sylvia's life with us will be held at the Danville Congregational Church, 989 Sycamore Valley Rd., Danville, on Sunday November 24th at 1pm, with a reception immediately following at the church.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019