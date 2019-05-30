East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Campos Family Vineyards
3501 Byer Rd.
Byron, CA
View Map
Taleah Nicole Montañez


Taleah Nicole Montañez
9/17/2000 – 5/19/2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Taleah Nicole Montañez was born on September 17, 2000 and was called home on May 19, 2019. Taleah graduated from Pittsburg High School in 2018 and was attending LMC while working as a manager at Tilly's in Walnut Creek. She was an excellent student who enjoyed reading, writing, and drawing. In addition, she loved dancing, listening to music, astrology, playing games, especially Dominoes, and doing make up. Recently, she was involved with a young women's empowerment group, GIRL TALK, where she was a motivational speaker. Taleah loved her family and friends, who will always remember the way she lit up a room, simply by walking into it. Her loving soul, contagious laugh, and hugs will be missed but never forgotten.
Taleah is survived by her father, Ty Montañez, her mother, Kimberly Wright, her step-father, Manuel Vides, her brothers, Isaac and Victor, her Grammy, Dana Stroup, her Papa, Stephen Wright, her Poppy, William Stroup, her great grandparents, Jean and Bob Wagoner, her aunties, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grandma Kitty and Grandpa Larry.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and a funeral service on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30am both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life to immediately follow until 5:00p.m. at Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Rd., Byron, Ca. 94514.


Published in East Bay Times on May 30, 2019
