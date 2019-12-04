East Bay Times Obituaries
Tawn Hicks Obituary
Tawn Hicks
Resident of Hercules
After a brief illness, Tawn D. P. Hicks passed away quietly at home. Tawn was born in Oakland, CA – the youngest daughter of Del and Bette Patterson. Tawn graduated from El Cerrito High School and attended the California College of Arts and Crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Dale, three sons Erik (Cathy), Phillip (Rose) and Austin (Mary) and granddaughter, Dallas.
Tawn loved owls and anything Disney. Her home was adorned with owl pictures and figurines as well as many Disney items. As a talented artist, she was especially fond of decorating their home, particularly during Christmas, in eager anticipation of her sons and their families coming home for the holidays.
Growing up, she spent many summers at their family ranch in Diamond Springs, CA with her grandparents Curtis and Leona Patterson. She often credited her grandfather for her strong moral values and character. Yet, she had a gentleness that she instilled in her sons.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sunset View Mortuary Chapel, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery, El Cerrito.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
