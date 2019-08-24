|
Ted Craig
April 20, 1933 - June 22, 2019
Alameda - Orinda
H. Theodore (Ted) Craig III was born in Alameda CA on April 20, 1933, to Homer and Nancy Craig. He passed away on June 22, 2019. Ted went to school in Alameda and was Student Body President at Alameda High. Ted attended Stanford University for his undergraduate and Doctor of Jurisprudence (1961) degrees. He did a stint in the Navy in San Diego in the early 1950's
Ted married Patty Wilson, in 1953, and they had a daughter Carrie in 1960, near the end of their marriage. Ted met and married Mary Hinman in 1963 while practicing law in San Francisco. They lived in Alameda and had four children: Ted IV (Kathleen), Katherine (John Volkers), Andy (Silvana), and Eric (Nadja).
Ted practiced law with partners in Alameda until 1980 when he established his solo practice specializing in Family Law. His new offices were in Emeryville, CA where he met his third wife, Katherine (Kaki) Mackinlay. They married in 1982 and had two daughters, Kristen (Michael Reed) and Lara. In 1985, they moved to Orinda, CA. Ted's seven children have produced twelve grandchildren: Cori, Peyton, Kaitlin and Cooper Volkers, Mary, Scott, Niklas, Joshua, Anthony, Audrey, Ana and Eliza Craig-Reed.
In the mid 2000s, Ted was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. By 2013, he required 24 x 7 care and moved into a small Care Home in Lafayette. Even though his journey was 14 years long since diagnosis, his passing (from aspiration pneumonia) was swift and peaceful.
A detailed obituary is on the Greer Mortuary page: https://www.greermortuary.com/tributes/Homer-Craig
Ted's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 15th at 1:00 pm at the Encinal Yacht Club, 1251 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019