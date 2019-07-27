|
Ted Glasgow
August 17, 1944 - July 22, 2019
Galt, CA
Ted Glasgow passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Ted was born August 17, 1944 in San Francisco to Katherine Barsanti and Theodore Glasgow who preceded him in death. Ted is survived by his wife Kathleen Glasgow; daughters Cyndi (Mark) Snyder and Kristina (Dominic) Lozano; son Gary Glasgow; Daughter-in-law Lisa Glasgow; Granddaughter - Megan Snyder; Grandsons - Thomas Snyder, Tyler Snyder, Jordan Cruz, Arlen Glasgow.Ted is also survived by siblings and other extended family and friends that loved him dearly. Ted was a hardworking man and always provided well for his family. Ted had a big heart, always trying to help others in need, and if he could he would have rescued every animal not being taken care of properly. A celebration of his life -Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the All Seasons Funeral Home & Chapel, 702 B Street, Galt, California. A reception will follow at his home in Galt. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate-201906-t1-p1…; or the Villalobos Rescue Center at https://www.vrcpitbull.com/
Published in East Bay Times on July 27, 2019