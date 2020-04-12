Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Komoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Komoto


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Komoto Obituary
Ted Komoto
April 25, 1926 - March 20, 2020
Ted was born in Fresno to Yoshikazu and Hisano Komoto who raised him along with his five brothers in the farming community of Parlier. The upheaval of WWII sent most of the family to internment prison in Gila River, AZ even as his oldest brother served in the US Army. After also serving in the army in post war Japan Ted moved to LA where he met Lucie. They married in 1950 and had children Judy and Scott. Widowed in 1973 he married Joyce in 1976 and her daughter Vicki also joined the family.
Ted was a shy man with a quirky sense of humor who took great pride in smoking a delicious turkey for family dinners and growing the fruits and vegetables to go with it. He loved golfing with his buddy Tom, fly fishing in California and British Columbian rivers and lakes and enjoyed the company of the life long friends he made while working as a physicist at the Lawrence Livermore Lab for over 30 years.
He is survived by his brother Kiyoshi Komoto, his children Judy (Carl) Helm, Scott (Lori) Komoto, Vicki (Steve) Wynne, grandchildren Thomas and Stephanie Wynne and many nieces and nephews and their families.
We miss you Pop


View the online memorial for Ted Komoto
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -