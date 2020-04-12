|
|
Ted Komoto
April 25, 1926 - March 20, 2020
Ted was born in Fresno to Yoshikazu and Hisano Komoto who raised him along with his five brothers in the farming community of Parlier. The upheaval of WWII sent most of the family to internment prison in Gila River, AZ even as his oldest brother served in the US Army. After also serving in the army in post war Japan Ted moved to LA where he met Lucie. They married in 1950 and had children Judy and Scott. Widowed in 1973 he married Joyce in 1976 and her daughter Vicki also joined the family.
Ted was a shy man with a quirky sense of humor who took great pride in smoking a delicious turkey for family dinners and growing the fruits and vegetables to go with it. He loved golfing with his buddy Tom, fly fishing in California and British Columbian rivers and lakes and enjoyed the company of the life long friends he made while working as a physicist at the Lawrence Livermore Lab for over 30 years.
He is survived by his brother Kiyoshi Komoto, his children Judy (Carl) Helm, Scott (Lori) Komoto, Vicki (Steve) Wynne, grandchildren Thomas and Stephanie Wynne and many nieces and nephews and their families.
We miss you Pop
View the online memorial for Ted Komoto
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020