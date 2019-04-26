|
|
Ted N. Beard
Formerly of Walnut Creek
On Sunday, April 21, 2019 of Rockville, MD formerly of Walnut Creek, CA.
Beloved husband of Pat A. Beard. Father of Jennifer A. Baker (John) and Marty J. Beard (Lara). Mr. Beard is also survived by his granddaughters, Chloe and Cienna Beard and by his sister, Phyllis Proctor.
Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Ted N. Beard
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019