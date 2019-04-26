East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 762-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted N. Beard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ted N. Beard Obituary
Ted N. Beard
Formerly of Walnut Creek
On Sunday, April 21, 2019 of Rockville, MD formerly of Walnut Creek, CA.
Beloved husband of Pat A. Beard. Father of Jennifer A. Baker (John) and Marty J. Beard (Lara). Mr. Beard is also survived by his granddaughters, Chloe and Cienna Beard and by his sister, Phyllis Proctor.
Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com


View the online memorial for Ted N. Beard
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now