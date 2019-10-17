|
Ted Scott
Dec. 12, 1938 - Oct. 3, 2019
Concord, CA
Ted P. Scott was born 12-12-1938 in Grand Saline, TX. He passed away peacefully on 10-3-2019.
Ted was a loving father who cared deeply about those around him. Ted grew up in Richmond, CA and moved to Long Beach, CA where he began his career as a carpenter in the construction trade. He met his beloved wife Sandy Coots and they married in 1959. He then moved to Northern California as a self employed General Building Contractor.
Ted and Sandy divorced in 1974, but they had many proud moments while raising their three sons Phillip, Mark, and Daniel in Alamo CA.
Past hobbies included cars, flying, and collecting valuable stuff.
Ted was predeceased by parents Thomas Clyde Delane Scott and Claudia Fay Kemp, along with brother Clyde Wayne Scott and sister Darlene Olsen.
Ted Scott will be dearly missed by his children Phillip Scott (Shari), Mark Scott (Kim), and Daniel Scott; his grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Kevin, Brian, Sarah, and Hunter.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:30 AM at The Greenery, 1551 Marchbanks Dr, Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The in Ted's memory.
3675 Mt Diablo Blvd #250 Lafayette, CA 94549, or act.alz.org
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019