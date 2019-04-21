Teddy Wayne Scott

Resident of El Sobrante

Teddy Wayne Scott passed away on April 16, 2019.

Teddy is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Juanita Scott; his wife, Andrea Scott; and his son, Merle Scott. He is survived by his son, Tony Scott.

Teddy was born on July 29, 1941 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma but moved to the Bay Area soon thereafter where he spent all of his life. He attended Grant Elementary, Peres Elementary and Harry Ellis High School. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and was a member of the Iron Workers Union 378. He was the owner of Rudy's Bar in Richmond for 35 years.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Gina Rogers, Teddy's caregiver, for taking great care of him for the last two years of his life.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Viewing will begin at 9 AM at Sunset View Mortuary, junction of Fairmount and Colusa Ave.'s in El Cerrito.





