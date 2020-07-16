Teresa AlbrightApril 19, 1951 - July 9, 2020Resident of San LorenzoALBRIGHT, TERESA D., Born April 19, 1951 in Oakland, CA, passed away peacefully in San Leandro, CA on July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noyd and Jeannette Sarot and is survived by her dear sisters, Judy Seefloth of Burney and Belinda Monroe of Lodi.Teresa was the loving wife of 44 years of Steven G. Albright of San Lorenzo and the devoted mother of 4 sons, Greg (Chrissy) of Livermore, Tim (Kristina) of Elk Grove, Chad of San Lorenzo, and Kevin (Rashele) of Pleasanton and a daughter, Kimberly (Emilio) of Rutherford. She was adored by her 13 grandchildren, Kayla, Aurelia, Kaytlin, Cody, Abby, Kassidy, Maci, Kevin, Hailey, Stevie, Nathan, Travis and Maxwell.She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol (Dick) Davis of Lincoln as well as nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to count. Friends and family members alike will miss Teresa greatly and fondly remember her for her kind and loving heart.Due to the restrictions of Covid 19, there will be no services.