St John the Baptist Catholic
11150 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
11150 San Pablo Avenue
El Cerrito, CA
Teresa Marie (Botti) Brignone


Teresa Marie (Botti) Brignone Obituary
Teresa Marie (Botti) Brignone
June 30, 1918 – February 18, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Teresa died peacefully in her sleep after a long and happy life. She lived in Richmond for over 85 years and was a founding member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch #154 (Richmond). Teresa was also an active member of the Fratellanza Women's Social Club (Oakland). She is survived by her devoted children Melinda and Ralph (Joan) of Rodeo, granddaughter Lauren (Brooklyn) many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation is on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center (2540 Church Lane, San Pablo). There will be a Mass Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 AM in Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church (11150 San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito). Entombment will be in Saint Joseph Mausoleum (2540 Church Lane, San Pablo).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fratellanza Women's Club Scholarship Fund or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
