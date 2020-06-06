Terry Anne Sullivan RussellMay 5, 1949 - May 30, 2020Resident of Murrieta, CATerry Anne Sullivan Russell, former resident of Castro Valley, CA, passed away peacefully at her home in Murrieta, CA, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 71.Terry was born in San Leandro, CA, on May 5, 1949, to Richard Sullivan and Shirley Sullivan. A graduate of Castro Valley High School and California State University, Hayward, Terry had an insatiable appetite for learning. She displayed a genuine view that all people deserved a chance to learn and succeed in life.Intent on making an impact on her community, she gravitated toward education. She became fluent in Spanish and started her career as a bilingual kindergarten teacher. She quickly saw inequities and gaps in education, particularly with young students struggling to assimilate from different socioeconomic backgrounds.Of all her career achievements, Terry's most significant involves her awareness of the growing ethnic diversity in Northern California public schools and her vision to drive acculturation through some of the country's first bilingual education programs. While early programs focused on teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to Spanish-speaking students, Terry was a pioneer who evolved one-dimensional programs to a more equitable model – teaching Spanish-speaking students to learn English and English-speaking students to learn Spanish, all in the same classroom. Before leaving teaching, she authored a book outlining a methodology for implementing successful bilingual elementary school programs.Later in her career, Terry took the opportunity to influence education from different vantage points. She worked as an administrator for the Santa Clara County Office of Education and ended her career as a principal. Upon retiring, she had taken the reins of an under-performing elementary school in San Jose, CA, and led a successful turnaround featuring modernized curriculum and greater safety measures.In retirement, Terry enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends, traveling the world, and playing with her grandchildren. Her favorite city was Paris, and in her final days of life she pointed toward a picture of the Eiffel Tower in her bedroom, never forgetting the people, experiences, and places that shaped her life's journey. She will be remembered for being a passionate, socially conscious educator with the friendliest and most inclusive persona imaginable. But most of all, she will be remembered for how loyal, loving, and selfless she was with everyone she crossed paths with.Terry is survived by her husband, Dale Russell; her younger brother Dan Sullivan; three sons Neil Wu Becker (Raquelle), Todd Becker (Becky), and Jody Becker; seven grandchildren Megan Russell, Mira Becker, Connor Russell, Kavai Wu, Halia Wu, Jackson Russell, and Benjamin Russell; two nephews Marcus Cotton and Sean Sullivan; and three cousins Donna Schmid (Werner), Mark Sullivan (Kristin), David Sullivan (Christine).