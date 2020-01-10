|
|
Terry Bolender
Jan. 28, 1936 - Jan. 6, 2020
Concord
Terry Lynn Bolender of Concord, Ca passed on January 6, 2020. Terry was born in Hackleburg, Alabama, January 28, 1936. She married the love of her life, Frank Bolender, May 5, 1955 and together they had four children. Terry was talented, quick-witted, strong-willed, compassionate, a great listener and a natural born leader. She demonstrated a passion for life by never being afraid to try anything that interested her. She acted, danced and sang in local Jr. Optimist productions in her 20's and 30's. At 55 she decided she wanted to be an artist. A year later she won first prize in the Contra Costa County Fair and sold many paintings. As a recovering alcoholic she sponsored numerous people and gave freely of her time, and her home to help others manage their addiction and lead productive happy lives. She spent 20 years as the office manager for Alcoholics Anonymous in Pleasant Hill where she thrived on adding value to an organization that she credited for saving her life. She was a key note speaker at several AA Conventions openly speaking about her disease in the hopes it would help others. In addition to her many individual accomplishments there was nothing she was more dedicated to, or proud of than being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the matriarch her family looked up to by demonstrating strength, unconditional love, forgiveness and wisdom; a legacy that will live on in her remaining children Lori, Tracy & Matt, Daughter in-law Grettel, nine grandchildren Billy, Melissa, Garrett, Joey, Katie, Rachel, Brandon, Richie and Ryan, and 7 great-grandchildren, Kenley, Willow, Parker, Otto, Shay, Leland, and Dylan. Terry is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frank Bolender, her mother Madeline Hunnam, and her eldest daughter Bonnie Gayle. Thank you to the staff and compassionate folks at the Concord Royale and Vitas Hospice who gave her great care in her final days. A Celebration of life will be held January 18th at 2pm. Crystyl Ranch Clubhouse, 5301 Crystyl Ranch Drive, Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020