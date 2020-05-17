Terry L. WittyOctober 19, 1952 - May 8, 2020Resident of San LeandroTerry Witty, 65, of San Leandro, California passed away on May 08, 2020. Terry Witty was born in Peoria, Illinois and raised in Woodbury, Tennessee until he was of age to join the Army where he graduated to be an Army Helicopter Pilot and served in the Vietnam War. Terry was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a kind and loving husband and father. He married Kim Eun Oui in Seoul, Korea on December 01, 1977. They have one daughter, Jessica. He loved to be outdoors and spend time with his family and friends in the process. Terry loved hunting and fishing, especially Bass fishing and was a member of the Castro Valley Bass Classics for well over a decade. What he loved most about being a member is a true statement to his character; he loved that he made a whole new set of friends and family that he probably never would've crossed paths with ordinarily without their common love of bass fishing. Terry cared about people and people cared about him. He is survived by his wife, Eun Oui (Kim); his daughter Jessica; and his son in law, Richard. He is preceded in death by his parents Mattie Lee Gannon and Arnold Witty and older brother Jerry. The viewing and funeral services were held at Santos-Robinson Mortuary and officiated by Pastor Lee Dong Jin of New Hope Church. His place of rest will be located at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery and memorialized as a veteran who was proud and honored to serve his country.