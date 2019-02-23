Teruo "Ted" Kaneko

1926- February 16, 2019

Walnut Creek

Teruo "Ted" Kaneko passed away peacefully at his residence on February 16, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was 92 years old. Ted is survived by his sister, June, four children, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janis. Ted was born in 1926 in Alameda, CA and attended public school in Hayward before being relocated during WW2 in Tule Lake. He returned to the Bay Area and began working at General Motors in Fremont, where he worked for 30 years. After retirement, Ted opened Kaneko Body Shop in Fremont. Ted was a long time resident of Fremont, where he enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, going to casinos, the dog park and he was a fan of the Oakland As. He also loved to eat, usually at the nearest Japanese restaurant. At his request, there will be no service.





