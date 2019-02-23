Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teruo Kaneko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teruo "Ted" Kaneko


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teruo "Ted" Kaneko Obituary
Teruo "Ted" Kaneko
1926- February 16, 2019
Walnut Creek
Teruo "Ted" Kaneko passed away peacefully at his residence on February 16, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was 92 years old. Ted is survived by his sister, June, four children, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janis. Ted was born in 1926 in Alameda, CA and attended public school in Hayward before being relocated during WW2 in Tule Lake. He returned to the Bay Area and began working at General Motors in Fremont, where he worked for 30 years. After retirement, Ted opened Kaneko Body Shop in Fremont. Ted was a long time resident of Fremont, where he enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, going to casinos, the dog park and he was a fan of the Oakland As. He also loved to eat, usually at the nearest Japanese restaurant. At his request, there will be no service.


View the online memorial for Teruo "Ted" Kaneko
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.