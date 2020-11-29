1/1
Tess Villas
1972 - 2020
Tess Villas
March 16, 1972 - November 9, 2020
Resident of Portland, OR
Tess was born in Makati, Rizal, Philippines and grew up in El Sobrante, CA. Tess graduated from De Anza High School in 1990 in the city of Richmond, CA.
She attended UC Berkeley where she earned a degree in Political Science. Tess subsequently earned an MBA from University of Washington. Tess was passionate about her career and excelled in her work in food innovation.
Tess' true joy was her family and friends, and her beloved dog, Ava. Tess was best known for her kindness, hospitality, love of laughter, and immense generosity.
Tess is survived by her mother, Nadia; sister Chris and her husband Sean and sons, Samuel and Matthew; brother Jordan and his wife Cathy and daughters, Norah Rey and Charlotte Leia; sister Emily and daughter Amalia. Tess is predeceased by her father, Manuel Villas and brother, Norman Villas.
A private service and mass will be held on December 1, 2020 at 2pm at St. Joseph's in San Pablo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Oregon or the Oregon Humane Society.


View the online memorial for Tess Villas

Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph's
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

November 28, 2020
Tess radiated love and joy throughout her relatively short life. She was caring, generous and thoughtful. She always made us laugh. Despite being separated by thousands of miles we cherish the times that we spent with you through the years. A beautiful soul, you will be missed Tess.
The Eldridge family (England)
Eldridge Family
Friend
November 27, 2020
From the first day we met( 5 years ago) we knew we would be friends forever with Tess. We became better friends each day and had the privilege of taking care of Tess’s prize possession ( AVA). She loved Ava so...much and always thanked us every day via text or note how much she appreciated us and how well we treated Ava. She was one of the kindness and most thoughtful person we have ever met. I never saw Tess in a bad mood and if she was she never showed she was always worried about everyone else. We loved her knowledge of fine foods and most days she would always leave us a treat as well as Ava.
We love and miss you so much, you will never be forgotten.
Darrin, Michelle and Claire( dog walkers for Ava and friends of Tess)❤
Darrin, Michelle and Claire Richards
Friend
