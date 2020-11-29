Tess Villas
March 16, 1972 - November 9, 2020
Resident of Portland, OR
Tess was born in Makati, Rizal, Philippines and grew up in El Sobrante, CA. Tess graduated from De Anza High School in 1990 in the city of Richmond, CA.
She attended UC Berkeley where she earned a degree in Political Science. Tess subsequently earned an MBA from University of Washington. Tess was passionate about her career and excelled in her work in food innovation.
Tess' true joy was her family and friends, and her beloved dog, Ava. Tess was best known for her kindness, hospitality, love of laughter, and immense generosity.
Tess is survived by her mother, Nadia; sister Chris and her husband Sean and sons, Samuel and Matthew; brother Jordan and his wife Cathy and daughters, Norah Rey and Charlotte Leia; sister Emily and daughter Amalia. Tess is predeceased by her father, Manuel Villas and brother, Norman Villas.
A private service and mass will be held on December 1, 2020 at 2pm at St. Joseph's in San Pablo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Oregon or the Oregon Humane Society. View the online memorial for Tess Villas