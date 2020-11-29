From the first day we met( 5 years ago) we knew we would be friends forever with Tess. We became better friends each day and had the privilege of taking care of Tess’s prize possession ( AVA). She loved Ava so...much and always thanked us every day via text or note how much she appreciated us and how well we treated Ava. She was one of the kindness and most thoughtful person we have ever met. I never saw Tess in a bad mood and if she was she never showed she was always worried about everyone else. We loved her knowledge of fine foods and most days she would always leave us a treat as well as Ava.

We love and miss you so much, you will never be forgotten.

Darrin, Michelle and Claire( dog walkers for Ava and friends of Tess)❤

Darrin, Michelle and Claire Richards

Friend